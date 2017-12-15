The Daily Song: Sia-Snowman

Snowman

Don’t cry snowman, not in front of me

Who will catch your tears if you can’t catch me, darlin’?

If you can’t catch me, darlin’?

Don’t cry, snowman, don’t leave me this way

A puddle of water can’t hold me close, baby

Can’t hold me close, baby

I want you to know that I’m never leaving

Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing

Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons

So come on let’s go

Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun

I’ll love you forever where we’ll have some fun

Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily

Please don’t cry no tears now, it’s Christmas baby

My snowman and me

My snowman and me

Baby