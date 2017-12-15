Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: My winter underpants/Lee Dunn

See the snow
How it’s glistening
To a voice I am listening
It tells me I must go
On down the rabbit hole
Like Alice in her dreamy wonderland
So I go
Out the doorway
And the cold feels like Norway
There’s no time to dress
And I look like a mess
Walkin’ in my winter underpants
I feel so cold, just roamin’ in the gloamin’
A searchin’ for that silly rabbit’s den
A girl said “Aren’t you freezin’?”
I said “No Ma’am”
The whiskey has just started settin’ in
It may seem
I’m a liar
I’ve just dreamed this entire
I wake up in a trance
And watch the snowflakes dance
Been walkin’ in my winter underpants
This poem was inspired by, and should be sung to the tune of Winter Wonderland.
My favorite version is by Michael Buble
My name is Lee Dunn, and I blog at AREMYFEETOFFTHEGROUND
I’ve been retired for a year, and am trying to pursue a lifelong desire to write. Lots of time to do it now, and better than thinking of that rocking chair.
I live in Shelburne, Ontario, Canada