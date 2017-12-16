The Comfort of You

Warm towels
fresh out of the dryer
dry socks
when the cold rain
has soaked through my shoes
Cool hand
on my forehead
when feverish
Latest book
in a favorite series
arrived just today
Arms reaching out
to hug me
at the end of a long day
Chocolate chip cookies
fresh out of the oven
gooey warm
Ed Sheeran
on Spotify
Unwatched
episode of
The Magicians
on the DVR
My iced coffee
just the way
I like it
waiting and ready
This is what
your love
feels like
to me
