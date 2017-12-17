Bone and Ink

Posted in Poetry

There is fire within

that smolders

crackles

I am Phoenix

ready to incinerate

yesterday’s version of me

I shed singed feathers

like cherry blossom petals

that flutter to the ground

resemble bloody snow

I strip myself bare

buzz the hair off my head

hone myself to bone and ink

and haunting eyes that grew old before their time

that have never learned to unsee

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

16 thoughts on “Bone and Ink

