There is fire within
that smolders
crackles
I am Phoenix
ready to incinerate
yesterday’s version of me
I shed singed feathers
like cherry blossom petals
that flutter to the ground
resemble bloody snow
I strip myself bare
buzz the hair off my head
hone myself to bone and ink
and haunting eyes that grew old before their time
that have never learned to unsee
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
16 thoughts on “Bone and Ink”
