Kindra M. Austin makes the screen crackle on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
I quite like the dark side, dear.
Show me your shadows, those
Phallic phalanges, and
Feel up my female.
I quite like the fusty spoors of
Spirits, and semen, and plundered
Blood
Fixed to my skin.
I quite like the emptiness settled in the pit of me—
The sharp taste on my tongue as I lick the edge of abyss.
Because I’m a whore who asked for it, simply by breathing.
[ Kindra M. Austin is an author (information on her book can be found here), artist, and a Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan—Go Detroit Red Wings! She likes her drinks corpse stiff, music loud as fuck, and classic big block muscle cars. You can find her filing through the souls of the slain at poems and paragraphs. ]
Kindra M. Austin has just published a poetry book.
Click HERE for…
View original post 2 more words
One thought on “BECAUSE I’M A WHORE WHO ASKED FOR IT – Kindra M. Austin”
I loved it
LikeLike