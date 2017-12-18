BECAUSE I’M A WHORE WHO ASKED FOR IT – Kindra M. Austin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I quite like the dark side, dear.

Show me your shadows, those

Phallic phalanges, and

Feel up my female.

I quite like the fusty spoors of

Spirits, and semen, and plundered

Blood

Fixed to my skin.

I quite like the emptiness settled in the pit of me—

The sharp taste on my tongue as I lick the edge of abyss.

Because I’m a whore who asked for it, simply by breathing.

[ Kindra M. Austin is an author (information on her book can be found here), artist, and a Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan—Go Detroit Red Wings! She likes her drinks corpse stiff, music loud as fuck, and classic big block muscle cars. You can find her filing through the souls of the slain at poems and paragraphs. ]

