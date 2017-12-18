Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: Devereaux Frazier-Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

The air is chilled
from my nostrils, burning with anticipation
to my hands, digging into the frost bitten mud
and I cannot build up the will
to bury my hands in the falling snow
fingertips redder than the bare nipples
you were too eager to display
and then I saw him with you, so now we know
he couldn’t fill
your misery any better than I could
yet you yearned for him, excused me
now I’m left grasping a single dollar bill
“I love you Devereaux” you whispered to me
but judging by my own eyes that was a lie
now I’m left with the images
and I cannot hide, I must believe
so I took aim at your heaving chest
unaware of the impending doom
your orgasm would be ending soon
Merry Christmas, I couldn’t care less
Yule Shoot Your Eye Out is from Fall Out Boy’s Greatest Hits album. While its not one of their most widely recognized, it is one of their best (to me), and it’s songs like these that showcase their versatility. The song is about a girl they’ve (?) moved on from, with a lot less guitar as others (like Alpha Dog), but with the same FOB style that they’ve become known and loved for. This song inspired my piece because of a failed relationship of my own, with someone I thought was my friend…
I’m Devereaux Frazier, the voice behind An Aspergian’s Chemical Romance. Through poetry I discuss my life on the spectrum and how the events that happen in my personal life and the world around me mold my autistic life. I work at a donut and coffee shop and am an avid KC Chiefs and Fall Out Boy fan. You can find my work at Literary Arts Review, Teen Ink, and all across WordPress. https://marylandpoetblog.wordpress.com/