The Daily Song: It’s Not Christmas ‘Til You Come Home – Norah Jones

Norah Jones having a blue Christmas

It’s Not Christmas ‘Til You Come Home

I won’t believe it’s Christmas

Till you make it home to me

The snow isn’t white, the stars aren’t bright

And lights don’t belong on the tree

I will stay up all night waiting

For you on Christmas Eve

The sleigh bells won’t ring

Bing Crosby won’t sing

It’s not Christmas till you come home

I won’t believe it’s Christmas

Till you walk through that door

There’s no tiny tale and Santa is slim

And mistletoe’s hung on the floor

I made a promise to you

To wait for your return

The snowflakes won’t fall

We can’t deck the halls

It’s not Christmas till you come home

The snowflakes won’t fall

We can’t deck the halls

It’s not Christmas till you come home