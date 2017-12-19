The Daily Song: It’s Not Christmas ‘Til You Come Home – Norah Jones

Norah Jones having a blue Christmas

It’s Not Christmas ‘Til You Come Home

I won’t believe it’s Christmas
Till you make it home to me
The snow isn’t white, the stars aren’t bright
And lights don’t belong on the tree

I will stay up all night waiting
For you on Christmas Eve
The sleigh bells won’t ring
Bing Crosby won’t sing
It’s not Christmas till you come home

I won’t believe it’s Christmas
Till you walk through that door
There’s no tiny tale and Santa is slim
And mistletoe’s hung on the floor

I made a promise to you
To wait for your return
The snowflakes won’t fall
We can’t deck the halls
It’s not Christmas till you come home

The snowflakes won’t fall
We can’t deck the halls
It’s not Christmas till you come home

