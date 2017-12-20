blank canvas
of my writer’s mind
no gleaming white
pristine expanse
awaiting masterly placement
of one delicate
brushstroke syllable
after another
ferocious wave of curved onyx
hurls itself against sapphire twin
in mad
futile
fight for dominance
blind to the entropy
contained in this mesmerizing fluid war
fought in my crystal skull
cold white fingers
restlessly type
then un-type
words that lose meaning
the instant they appear
nothing solid
to hold on to
only viscous chaos
of my thoughts
Image courtesy of Pinterest
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved