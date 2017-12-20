Détente

blank canvas

of my writer’s mind

no gleaming white

pristine expanse

awaiting masterly placement

of one delicate

brushstroke syllable

after another

 

ferocious wave of curved onyx

hurls itself against sapphire twin

in mad

futile

fight for dominance

blind to the entropy

contained in this mesmerizing fluid war

fought in my crystal skull

 

cold white fingers

restlessly type

then un-type

words that lose meaning

the instant they appear

nothing solid

to hold on to

only viscous chaos

of my thoughts

 

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

