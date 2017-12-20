Varnika Jain on Blood Into Ink
I wonder when I started to see
Myself as the faults that resided in me.
When did I start feeling I
Lived to be of use to you.
My thoughts, desires, habits and views
Were obliterated with every complaining venom you spewed.
Seconds, minutes, hours and days
I spent devising ways and means
To make you happy and to make you smile
While I kept coming apart at the seams.
I saw not what I wanted to see
I thought not what I wanted to think
I did not what I wanted to do.
And yet, it was to no avail
Since you were always ready to bail
One foot outside the door you’d kept
Just in case I faltered and proved to be inept.
I looked in the mirror and took me in
You couldn’t tell me apart from a storefront mannequin.
Yet, by the time you left I…
4 thoughts on “Fault Lines- Varnika Jain”
Thank you, Christine! And wow, you did not disappoint with the picture selection 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you liked it! I was a little worried.
LikeLike
Could I please get a reblog option for this? Thanks!
LikeLike
You should be able to reblog directly from Blood Into Ink https://bloodintoinkpressblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/20/fault-lines-varnika-jain/
LikeLike