Notes On A Suicide by Hemingway – A.G. Diedericks

A.G. Diedericks exposes himself on Sudden Denouement while whispering all writer’s greatest fears.
The cosmos misplaced me
left me to meteor into this zeitgeist
of insipid distractions
Where i roam as an anachronism
under the city of lights
in pursuit of remnants from Lutetia
with nothing but a pen & piece
of paper to live on
Problem is I’m not a poet
Let me tell you how i know it:
I kill a reader
every time i get published
I drag ’em out
to the Battle of Normandy
and en garde my quill
up against their arsenal;
I tread belligerently
over land mines, unarmored
until there’s nothing left
of me to spill
Because who am i
without these lacerations
cut on truth
cut to the left
cut with avant garde
I look on as they flee for shelter
in colloquial boats
Washed up on the shores
of contrived obeisance
I write myself out
and into pastiche
Here..
Where i can marvel at all…
