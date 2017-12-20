Notes On A Suicide by Hemingway – A.G. Diedericks

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The cosmos misplaced me

left me to meteor into this zeitgeist

of insipid distractions

Where i roam as an anachronism

under the city of lights

in pursuit of remnants from Lutetia

with nothing but a pen & piece

of paper to live on

Problem is I’m not a poet

Let me tell you how i know it:

I kill a reader

every time i get published

I drag ’em out

to the Battle of Normandy

and en garde my quill

up against their arsenal;

I tread belligerently

over land mines, unarmored

until there’s nothing left

of me to spill

Because who am i

without these lacerations

cut on truth

cut to the left

cut with avant garde

I look on as they flee for shelter

in colloquial boats

Washed up on the shores

of contrived obeisance

I write myself out

and into pastiche

Here..

Where i can marvel at all…