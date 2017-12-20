Ode to Nursery Rhymes- Robin Wright

Gorgeous imagery from Robin Wright on Whisper and the Roar
Eye of moon watches
through the mouth
of the open door. Toy
Boy Blue fetches
his summer dreams,
gathers yards and bards,
cartwheels to the sun.
His velvet body sings
between harps of glass.
Robin Wright’s work has appeared in or is forthcoming in Indiana Voice Journal, Eunoia Review, Peacock Journal, Unbroken Journal, (b)OINK zine, Lost River Literary Magazine, Rat’s Ass Review, and others.Two of her poems were published in the University of Southern Indiana’s 50th anniversary anthology, Time Present, Time Past. She has also co-written two novels with Maryanne Burkhard under the name B. W. Wrighthard, Ghost Orchid and A Needle and a Haystack.