Ode to Nursery Rhymes- Robin Wright

Whisper and the Roar

Eye of moon watches

through the mouth

of the open door. Toy

Boy Blue fetches

his summer dreams,

gathers yards and bards,

cartwheels to the sun.

His velvet body sings

between harps of glass.

Robin Wright’s work has appeared in or is forthcoming in Indiana Voice Journal, Eunoia Review, Peacock Journal, Unbroken Journal, (b)OINK zine, Lost River Literary Magazine, Rat’s Ass Review, and others.Two of her poems were published in the University of Southern Indiana’s 50th anniversary anthology, Time Present, Time Past. She has also co-written two novels with Maryanne Burkhard under the name B. W. Wrighthard, Ghost Orchid and A Needle and a Haystack.