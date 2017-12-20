Ode to Nursery Rhymes- Robin Wright

Posted in Poetry

Gorgeous imagery from Robin Wright on Whisper and the Roar

Whisper and the Roar

Ode to Nursery Rhymes

Eye of moon watches

through the mouth

of the open door. Toy

Boy Blue fetches

his summer dreams,

gathers yards and bards,

cartwheels to the sun.

His velvet body sings

between harps of glass.

Robin Wright’s work has appeared in or is forthcoming in Indiana Voice JournalEunoia ReviewPeacock JournalUnbroken Journal(b)OINK zine, Lost River Literary MagazineRat’s Ass Review, and others.Two of her poems were published in the University of Southern Indiana’s 50th anniversary anthology, Time Present, Time Past. She has also co-written two novels with Maryanne Burkhard under the name B. W. Wrighthard, Ghost Orchid and A Needle and a Haystack.

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s