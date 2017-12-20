What Little Girls Are Made Of

She had always been puzzled
by the idea that little girls
were made of sugar
and spice
and everything nice
In her experience
that’s not what
little girls
were made of at all
The mean girls smelled
like cruelty mixed with uncertainty
Disdain peppered with insecurity
Ravenous hunger and envy
Some girls smelled like
saccharine sweetness
and copper wire
wound too tight
Always trying to please
to be liked
to be popular
Others just wanted
to fly under the radar
to escape the notice
of mean girls who torment
of chameleon girls who offered
friendship only to shun them
the moment the mean girls
or a boy
beckoned
She was a different
kind of girl
The quiet, watchful kind
She had constellations
in her eyes
Oceans in her soul
Ageless wisdom in her heart
Steel in her spine
Fire in her blood
and patience
Her time would come
There weren’t many
girls like her
but when they brushed
past each other
in school hallways
or crowded streets
the recognition
was like lightening
Eyes would meet boldly
and they would smile
the secret smiles
of their kind
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved