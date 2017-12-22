The Daily Song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas-Sam Smith

Breaks my heart every time. In a good way.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on, our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yuletide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

So hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

And have yourself a merry little Christmas nowWriter/s: Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC