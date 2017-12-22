Breaks my heart every time. In a good way.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yuletide gay
From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yuletide gay
From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas nowWriter/s: Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
5 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas-Sam Smith”
Fantastic! Love it! Thank you.
So glad you enjoyed it.
I tried to reblog this but alas, it won’t play. That happened with the last one as well. I don’t know what the problem is. I also left a comment on this post but it’s not here, so ????? Anyway, great song. Loved it. Thank you and Merry, Merry.
I moderate my comments. I wonder if I have to approve before the link will work? You can always try again.
