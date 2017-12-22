The Daily Song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas-Sam Smith

Posted in The Daily SongTagged , , , ,

Breaks my heart every time.  In a good way.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yuletide gay
From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yuletide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas nowWriter/s: Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

5 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas-Sam Smith

  2. Pingback: From: braveandrecklessblog | Rethinking Life

  3. I tried to reblog this but alas, it won’t play. That happened with the last one as well. I don’t know what the problem is. I also left a comment on this post but it’s not here, so ????? Anyway, great song. Loved it. Thank you and Merry, Merry.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s