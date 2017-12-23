The Daily Song: The Christmas Song-Nat King Cole

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

Jack Frost nipping at your nose

Yuletide carols being sung by the choir

And folks dressed up like Eskimos

Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe

Help to make the season bright

Tiny little tots with their eyes all aglow

Will find it hard to sleep tonight

They know that Santa’s on his way

He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh

And every mother’s child is going to spy

To see if reindeer’s really know how to fly