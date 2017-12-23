The Shape of You (Rae’s Song Revisited)

Tiny white lights twinkle
nocturnal noises provide a rhythm
for conversation’s give and take
We wrap each other gently in words
painting a night sky canvas together
giving glimpses
of our separate worlds
universes apart
Words written
spoken from afar
something fragile grows
You become brightness in my life
dazzling
awaking things long dormant
I become the roots beneath your feet
grounding you
offering you shelter
The shape of you continues
to grow within my heart
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved