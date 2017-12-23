Welcome to The Calliope Chronicles!

The Calliope Chronicles is exciting content from the writers of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, Whisper and the Roar, Blood Into Ink and the Go Dog Go Cafe and Friends curated by Christine Ray (Brave and Reckless), Kindra M. Austin, Sarah Doughty, 1 Wise-Woman (A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave), Aurora Phoenix (Insight From “Inside”), Eric Syrdal (My Sword and Shield) and Stephen Fuller (The Rilke Project). If you would like to know what we think is best content on WordPress today, you can follow the Calliope Chronicles on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.