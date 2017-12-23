Welcome to The Calliope Chronicles!

Posted in The Calliope ChroniclesTagged , , , , , , , ,

The Calliope Chronicles is exciting content from the writers of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, Whisper and the Roar, Blood Into Ink and the Go Dog Go Cafe and Friends curated by Christine Ray (Brave and Reckless), Kindra M. Austin, Sarah Doughty, 1 Wise-Woman (A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave), Aurora Phoenix (Insight From “Inside”), Eric Syrdal (My Sword and Shield) and Stephen Fuller (The Rilke Project).  If you would like to know what we think is best content on WordPress today, you can follow the Calliope Chronicles on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

25790956_259771297885162_4900044592384992114_o

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s