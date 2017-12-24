and in the awakening of her absence.-ra’ahe khayat

Fallen Alone

it was barely a monday-

i had folded her skin under mine,

and held the soft whisper of her heart

like an echo in my chest cavity.

she had lost her words.

and on wednesday-

her lungs were filled with water

from all her tears she’d swallowed

as my lips pushed my breath

into her blood.

she was decaying.

and the air around us changed

from winter to autumn,

as the blue broke down into a shade of brown

which couldn’t gather it’s sanity long enough

to remember to live.

she’d fractured by saturday-

beside this broken ocean that seeks redemption

for each time it betrayed gravity

to lay naked next to Luna,

by beating it’s body against mine

and holding on

until we were both losing our bones

under the long weight

of a lover slipping from the memory.

i am most human in her death.

••ra’ahe khayat