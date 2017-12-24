The Daily Song: Sinéad O’Connor-Silent Night

Silent Night

Silent night
Holy night
All is calm
All is bright
‘Round yon virgin Mother and Child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night
Holy night
Son of God
Oh love’s pure light
Radiant beams from
Thy holy face
With the dawn of redeeming grace
Jesus Lord at Thy birth
Oh Jesus Lord at Thy birth…
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Peace
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep in heavenly peace
Songwriters: Simon Lole
Silent Night lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

