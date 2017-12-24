Truncated-Erich Michaels

I travel this world widdershins
My head cocked to the side
Forty-five-degrees-askew
A confused mongrel
Trying to make sense of it all
Fingertips grazing all within reach
Like a blind man
Feeling for the inherent
A sign from the universe
The velvet rope of an exclusive club
The rust-pocked surface of a mailbox
The wispy hair of a newborn
The roughhewn marble of a tombstone
The shingled roof of a vacant doghouse
The smooth, sloped hood of a camaro
Dust covered, satin ribbons of pointe shoes
The latched, leather bound, diary cover
Just when I’d given up on divining verity
I run my fingertips across my stubbled cheeks
Tracing the trail of tears
I blow the sawdust off
This sequoia stump
With my damp fingers
I place my thumb
On the ring of your birth
Stretching my pinky out
To the ring of your passing
Lifting my hand I see…
