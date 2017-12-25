The Daily Song: White Christmas- Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Allen & Danny Kaye

I have a thing for old musicals. White Christmas is one of my all-time favorites.
White Christmas
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
Songwriters: Irving Berlin
White Christmas lyrics © Tratore