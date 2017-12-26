There Will Be Dragons

Since childhood

she was told

fairy tales

of brave knights

rescuing helpless maidens

from fearsome dragons

in remote lairs

She was quiet

during these stories

Others took this

for fear

timidness

She did not

correct them

She kept her

secrets close

For a dragon

dwelled deep

within her

Impenetrable scales

the color of

peacock feathers

Fire curling

in its belly

Ancient

Beautiful

Fierce

When threatened

or furious

The skin of

her stomach

her breasts

would begin

to itch

to change

resemble

dragon hide

Fire would rise in

her belly

her vision would

change

The world gone red

So far

she had kept

the dragon

contained

Held in check

But these were

trying times

Her dragon

ached to be set

free

Feel the wind

in its wings

Roar to the

heavens

Show its might

Gnash its teeth

She knew

deep down

that she was the dragon

The dragon was her

She pitied those

who meant her harm

or sought to control

the wild beast

within her soul

