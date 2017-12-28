Dreamscape

Posted in Erotica, PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

The breeze carries the whisper

of my name

an unknown voice of longing

calling me from slumbers

beckoning me

into unfamiliar dreamscapes

 

I cannot help

but answer

this forlorn appeal

that echos

soul to soul

heart to heart

 

I become a wanderer

through this uncharted night

I move as if

in a fever dream

Alice in a Wonderland

destination unknown

 

Drawn further

and further

from my safe

familiar resting place

knowing only

that I am helpless

to resist your aching need

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Image by Christian Schloe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s