Ode to the antipoet- Candice Louisa Daquin

The brilliant Candice Louisa Daquin hits back elegantly at those who do not “get” poetry
I told the cheongsam wearing beauty
You are very kind
But I’m not sure there is such a thing
As humility
When our world is made of capital
For only recently
I heard a conversation
On the end of poetry
The deceivers, sharp, pointed folk
Trussed in their certainty
Poetry was neither vocation nor career
But some beast of the very idle
Something retired people and students dabbled in
Not a grown up or grown down job but
Proof of latter life impressionist indolence
Yet, like land auctioned off and trees torn down
We cannot know of the beauty once standing
Without the witness of a scribe
For more roads without direction we take, employing compass
Without translation, our journey remains an enigma
Like redheads, freckles and those left-handed
Doomed to scorn and ostracized days
They paint the world with much needed alternatives
As poets write out everything within us…
