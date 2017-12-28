SisterHeart…-Eric Syrdal

My Sword and Shield....

She was a shieldmaiden

and nothing spread such a bright smile

across my bloodstained cheeks

so quickly

than the sight of her

riding into my camp

Thunder-hoofed retinue

banners caught in the winds of victory

fire and ash flying

among her braided tresses

In the twilight hours

when the battle long-fought

was fresh upon our lips

as we sat illuminated in the

glow of the council fire

We laughed at the shadows

cast by our responsibilities

mocked how they failed ever-so-menacingly

to frighten our souls

Two warriors

safe within the company of our combined fortitude

mending our armor

Vulnerable and soft

easy prey to naked blades

within arms reach

Speaking of scars

and shattered shields

Defeat was always a winged specter

at these communions

but never able to breach

the circle of light

between our shared pain

But this day she comes alone

no dust cloud raised

above the tents…