SisterHeart…-Eric Syrdal

A beautifully epic poem from Eric Syrdal at My Sword and Shield. . .
She was a shieldmaiden
and nothing spread such a bright smile
across my bloodstained cheeks
so quickly
than the sight of her
riding into my camp
Thunder-hoofed retinue
banners caught in the winds of victory
fire and ash flying
among her braided tresses
In the twilight hours
when the battle long-fought
was fresh upon our lips
as we sat illuminated in the
glow of the council fire
We laughed at the shadows
cast by our responsibilities
mocked how they failed ever-so-menacingly
to frighten our souls
Two warriors
safe within the company of our combined fortitude
mending our armor
Vulnerable and soft
easy prey to naked blades
within arms reach
Speaking of scars
and shattered shields
Defeat was always a winged specter
at these communions
but never able to breach
the circle of light
between our shared pain
But this day she comes alone
no dust cloud raised
above the tents…
View original post 442 more words