Cacophony undone

Posted in Poetry

A beautiful piece by Diana at The Wondering Armadillo inspired by a line in Poet’s Love Song. Please visit her blog to read more of her gorgeous work.

The Wandering Armadillo

to examine the acoustics of silence

consider the space between heartbeats

devoid of decibels

my fingertips a stethoscope

your steady vibration, my cue

perhaps now hold your breath

your sanguine streams may calm

i’ll seek a shudder, then pause

savouring stillness, for love

be our cause

those moments mute between whispers

will deafen as crisp delight

as eyelids fall in deft quietude

under tranquil glow of our first night

even the alley dogs

ever alert under window ajar

will be lulled by

a stagnant blue moonlit sky

for between the hushed evening breeze

exist the piercing silences

of you

of I

Inspired, with gratitude, by the phrase “acoustics of silence”as penned by Christine at

https://braveandrecklessblog.com/2017/12/24/poets-love-song-2/

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s