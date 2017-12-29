Cacophony undone

A beautiful piece by Diana at The Wondering Armadillo inspired by a line in Poet’s Love Song. Please visit her blog to read more of her gorgeous work.
to examine the acoustics of silence
consider the space between heartbeats
devoid of decibels
my fingertips a stethoscope
your steady vibration, my cue
–
perhaps now hold your breath
your sanguine streams may calm
i’ll seek a shudder, then pause
savouring stillness, for love
be our cause
–
those moments mute between whispers
will deafen as crisp delight
as eyelids fall in deft quietude
under tranquil glow of our first night
–
even the alley dogs
ever alert under window ajar
will be lulled by
a stagnant blue moonlit sky
for between the hushed evening breeze
exist the piercing silences
of you
of I
…
Inspired, with gratitude, by the phrase “acoustics of silence”as penned by Christine at
https://braveandrecklessblog.com/2017/12/24/poets-love-song-2/