Cacophony undone

The Wandering Armadillo

to examine the acoustics of silence

consider the space between heartbeats

devoid of decibels

my fingertips a stethoscope

your steady vibration, my cue

–

perhaps now hold your breath

your sanguine streams may calm

i’ll seek a shudder, then pause

savouring stillness, for love

be our cause

–

those moments mute between whispers

will deafen as crisp delight

as eyelids fall in deft quietude

under tranquil glow of our first night

–

even the alley dogs

ever alert under window ajar

will be lulled by

a stagnant blue moonlit sky

for between the hushed evening breeze

exist the piercing silences

of you

of I

…

Inspired, with gratitude, by the phrase “acoustics of silence”as penned by Christine at

https://braveandrecklessblog.com/2017/12/24/poets-love-song-2/