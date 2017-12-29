The Daily Song: What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve – Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald. What else is there to say?

Maybe it’s much too early in the gameAah, but I thought I’d ask you just the sameWhat are you doing New Year’sNew Year’s Eve?

Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight

When it’s exactly twelve o’clock that night

Welcoming in the New Year

New Year’s Eve

Maybe I’m crazy to suppose

I’d ever be the one you chose

Out of a thousand invitations

You received

Aah, but in case I stand one little chance

Here comes the jackpot question in advance

What are you doing New Year’s

New Year’s Eve?