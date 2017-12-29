The Daily Song: What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve – Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald. What else is there to say?
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve
Maybe it’s much too early in the game
Aah, but I thought I’d ask you just the same
What are you doing New Year’s
New Year’s Eve?
Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight
Maybe I’m crazy to suppose
Aah, but in case I stand one little chance
Aah, but I thought I’d ask you just the same
What are you doing New Year’s
New Year’s Eve?
Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight
When it’s exactly twelve o’clock that night
Welcoming in the New Year
New Year’s Eve
Maybe I’m crazy to suppose
I’d ever be the one you chose
Out of a thousand invitations
You received
Aah, but in case I stand one little chance
Here comes the jackpot question in advance
What are you doing New Year’s
New Year’s Eve?