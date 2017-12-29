Who Were You Before the War? (revisited)

Who were you

before

the War?

The war fought over

the disputed territory

of your budding

woman-child’s body?

Can you recall

the you

you were

before

borders were violated

in relentless invasion?

When control was wrestled away

Trust broken

Innocence lost

Drops of rich red blood

dripping on newly fallen snow

Titanium armor

has since been acquired

Weapons of mass destruction

hoarded

Deep trenches

dug

Heart locked

in ivory tower

Soul wandering

the dark dungeons

Isolation

loneliness

now your boon companions

Do you still remember

who you were

before the war?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved