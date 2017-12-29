Who were you
before
the War?
The war fought over
the disputed territory
of your budding
woman-child’s body?
Can you recall
the you
you were
before
borders were violated
in relentless invasion?
When control was wrestled away
Trust broken
Innocence lost
Drops of rich red blood
dripping on newly fallen snow
Titanium armor
has since been acquired
Weapons of mass destruction
hoarded
Deep trenches
dug
Heart locked
in ivory tower
Soul wandering
the dark dungeons
Isolation
loneliness
now your boon companions
Do you still remember
who you were
before the war?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
6 thoughts on “Who Were You Before the War? (revisited)”
Ptsd encapsulated in poetic perfection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you A.G.
LikeLike
oh Christine!
Sometimes I wonder if any of us know our former selves, even as we work to integrate into a coherent whole self
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the key is to stop looking for that empty cut-out to try to cram ourselves back into and instead figure out what new shape fits.
LikeLike
I think probably. Cut and sewn of whole new cloth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed
LikeLike