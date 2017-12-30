Petitions (A Collaborative Piece)…

I am very grateful to have been invited to participate in this beautiful collaborative piece. Thanks to Eric Syrdal for organizing this project.
I am so pleased to present this work of art and I am lucky to have been a part of this collaborative effort. To be in the presence of such wonderful poets is a true honor.
I encourage you to follow the links attached to their names and visit their own pages. Wonderful wonders to be found there…
Eric:
By night’s dark embrace
I light these candles of petition
and speak unto my heart
on my knees in the moonlight
Hear me
oh crimson guardian in my breast
engine of my life
ever the drum beat that underlies
the story of my days
I beseech thee,
do not fall for such a cause as this
you know I have no choice in these matters
but to plunge headlong
hand in hand
together to our end
and I grow so weary of falling
By night’s dark embrace
I light these…
