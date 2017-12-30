Petitions (A Collaborative Piece)…

My Sword and Shield....

I am so pleased to present this work of art and I am lucky to have been a part of this collaborative effort. To be in the presence of such wonderful poets is a true honor.

I encourage you to follow the links attached to their names and visit their own pages. Wonderful wonders to be found there…



Eric:

By night’s dark embrace

I light these candles of petition

and speak unto my heart

on my knees in the moonlight

Hear me

oh crimson guardian in my breast

engine of my life

ever the drum beat that underlies

the story of my days

I beseech thee,

do not fall for such a cause as this

you know I have no choice in these matters

but to plunge headlong

hand in hand

together to our end

and I grow so weary of falling

Christine:

By night’s dark embrace

I light these…