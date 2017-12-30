The Daily Song-In The Dark/Matt Woods

Beautiful knife in my heart

So I’m finally where I wanna be

And I can’t feel my legs

At the borders of reality

And I’m tripping over the edge

Like Lord

I just died in your arms

There’s no better way to go

I just died in your arms

And I thought you should know that

You don’t have to save me every time

Just leave me in the dark

You don’t have to save me every time

Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart

Now the waters are the open sea

They’re inviting me in

Till the waves are crashing over me

Then I forget how to swim

Like Lord

I just died in your arms

There’s no better way to go

I just died in your arms

And I thought you should know that

You don’t have to save me every time

Just leave me in the dark

You don’t have to save me every time

Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart

(I’ll never learn)

Tell me you love me

(Just wanting me)

Tell me you understand, oh

(I’ll never learn)

Tell me you love me, oh

You don’t have to save me every time

Just leave me in the dark

You don’t have to save me every time

Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart

