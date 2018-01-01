This was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.
You look at my nakedness
and call me Eve
name my sins
Disobedience
Greed
as you take the apple willingly
from my hand
But I am no Eve
offering temptation of the tree of knowledge’s sweet fruit
serpent wrapped around the branch above my head
I am Lilith
the first
shaped of the same dirt
as Adam
so the legend goes
But I am not of dirt
but of fire
His equal
unbending
headstrong
refusing to lie beneath him
in supplication
Society names my sin
calls me
Whore
Temptress
Sorceress
Demon
accuses me of
vexing the sons of men
with lustful dreams
leading them to defile themselves
as though it matters to me
where their seed is spilled
I will travel the ancient ways
clothed only in my dark tresses
my alabaster skin
don a crown of rose and poppy
their scent filling the air
I will take back this night
shape its darkness with my hands
make it blaze with stars and moonlight
create a road for my daughters and sisters
to follow home
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
