MeToo Writing Contest Honorable Mention- Queen of my own heart (running away from incest)/Kae Bucher

Blood Into Ink recently held an #MeToo Writing Prompt Challenge. For the next two weeks BII will be publishing the submissions that made the biggest impact on the Curators. I hope that you will honor the writers who submitted by reading their work and showing support. They are fierce warriors and brave as hell to share their stories.
i wonder …
was it all a game to them…
that afternoon our house of cards
fell?
when my heart
was ripped like a playing card
as it tore
down streets on a green
skate board
AWAY
from a family who
thought it was
FUNNY
to pimp me
out
to old
men?
But then again…what
does it matter
who
they are …
or what
they think
I am?…
I am a 15 year old Queen of my own heart…
who rolls
up and down streets
AWAY
from brothers who
want sex
from me… from old men
who
wait for me
in the
front room
so I guess
that
makes
ME
THE WINNER
…because …
it’s not about the family
I was dealt
BUT
about getting my card
OUT of
their game…
I am a 15 year old Queen of my own heart…
so as soon…
as I can get off…
