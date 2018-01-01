MeToo Writing Contest Honorable Mention- Queen of my own heart (running away from incest)/Kae Bucher

Blood Into Ink

i wonder …

was it all a game to them…

that afternoon our house of cards

fell?

when my heart

was ripped like a playing card

as it tore

down streets on a green

skate board

AWAY

from a family who

thought it was

FUNNY

to pimp me

out

to old

men?

But then again…what

does it matter

who

they are …

or what

they think

I am?…

I am a 15 year old Queen of my own heart…

who rolls

up and down streets

AWAY

from brothers who

want sex

from me… from old men

who

wait for me

in the

front room

so I guess

that

makes

ME

THE WINNER

…because …

it’s not about the family

I was dealt

BUT

about getting my card

OUT of

their game…

I am a 15 year old Queen of my own heart…

so as soon…

as I can get off…