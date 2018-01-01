The Daily Song: Sign of the Times/Harry Styles

I know, I know. . . it’s Harry Styles. But I really dig this.

“Sign Of The Times”

Just stop your cryingIt’s a sign of the timesWelcome to the final showHope you’re wearing your best clothesYou can’t bribe the door on your way to the skyYou look pretty good down hereBut you ain’t really goodWe never learn, we’ve been here beforeWhy are we always stuck and running fromThe bullets, the bullets?We never learn, we’ve been here beforeWhy are we always stuck and running fromYour bullets, the bullets?Just stop your cryingIt’s a sign of the timesWe gotta get away from hereWe gotta get away from hereJust stop your cryingIt’ll be alrightThey told me that the end is nearWe gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

Have the time of your life

Breaking through the atmosphere

And things are pretty good from here

Remember, everything will be alright

We can meet again somewhere

Somewhere far away from here

We never learn, we’ve been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

We never learn, we’ve been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Stop your crying

Baby, it’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

We never learn, we’ve been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

We never learn, we’ve been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

Your bullets, the bullets?

We don’t talk enough

We should open up

Before it’s all too much

Will we ever learn?

We’ve been here before

It’s just what we know

Stop your crying, baby

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to—we got to—away

We got to—we got to—away

We got to—we got to—away