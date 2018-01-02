MeToo Writing Contest Honorable Mention: Mr. Blog/Going Back

Blood Into Ink recently held an #MeToo Writing Prompt Challenge. For the next two weeks BII will be publishing the submissions that made the biggest impact on the Curators. I hope that you will honor the writers who submitted by reading their work and showing support. They are fierce warriors and brave as hell to share their stories.
feeling no fear, I descend those
Stairs.
wearing the Wooden Steps thinner than 21 years ago
with the weight of my mission.
creaking, stepping, as the Cave of Crime
swallows my view.
the Guns, swaddled in dust, draped in webs of years disappeared
remain impeccably centered
one on each of the wicked Walls.
the Clock, red-eyed and glaring
reminding me of the time – 11:06 –
I was once paralyzed with fear.
and that Bed
that Fucking Bed
clothes and dignity stripped There
as my body and soul were
Penis Pierced.
It Lives Here.
But I’m Back.
glancing about this Room – just a Room – of nothing
I seize It
breathe cascades of It in
and tuck It in the crevices of My Heart.
It is now mine and
I’m Taking It Back.
Mr. Blog sleeps in a bed, has a dog, loves the ocean, the #22, the color…
