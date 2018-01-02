Multicultural Sushi – David Lohrey

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

What Europe needs is more Asians.

England will never be the same and dear

Katie can’t wait. She wants Liverpool

to look like Calcutta. Her dream

is a world of heterogeneity. Her idea

of bliss is Los Angeles everywhere.

Kuala Lumpur in Germany. Italy

without Italians, brimming with

Somalis; that’s the ticket. Germany

without whites.

Syrians will build Mercedes, according to sweet Katie. The

Algerians can bake the Stollen. Refugees from

Afghanistan will make the watches.

The Iraqis want to design Cuckoo Clocks;

get rid of the Swiss, the Germans, Swedes,

and the Danes. What do they know? They’ll be fine

in downtown Nairobi.

But Katie also likes Tokyo. She loves

the buzz and the sushi. What she likes above all else

is how safe it is for women. She can walk the streets

after midnight. But, here too, she celebrates

diversity. Bring in more Asians, Katie declares.

Welcome Filipinos…