Unresolved- Olde Punk

felicitous, felonious
eminent, impregnable
pregnant with speeches
of impenetrable verisimilitude
I bore easy and adore the sleazy
so let’s get cookin’
fentanyl and vodka piledriver
my everyday lay-away life
I hate the Mondays as much
as your Sundays
and although the Beatles were great
I like the Who better
Who are you?
not me first
me too
or the both of us
hotboxed bath salts
tainted with the blood of a virgin
human trafficking my thoughts
across the void of crime and place
my face, appearing on milk cartons
at home
nobody knows where I’ve gone
too old for the Amber Alert
and too young for the Silver Alert
averted eyes at bedtime with cocaine shivers
and tequila sunrises through the curtains
shots fired into the pain of name spoken
with the coldness only old love knows
nose bleeding the fuchsia minutiae
onto the Kleenex wadded up
and tossed in…
