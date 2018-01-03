Worn thin

Transparent

I am the

ghost of the

woman

I used to be

Living

in shadow

Haunting the night

Lost in the past

Lost in my head

My spark grows

dim

My light eclipsed

Do you see me?

Apparition

in the corner

Flicker of light

almost extinguished

Do you hear me?

Whisper in the

stillness

Haunting melody

Do you feel me?

Brush of fingertips

Warm breath

in the darkness

Do you sense me?

Whiff of lavender

Iron tinge of pain

Can you

make me

visible?

Can you

return me

to life?

Can you

remember me back

to the warm blooded

woman of curves and angles

radiant

whole

who leaves the

lingering taste of

chocolate and fire

on your tongue?

