Worn thin
Transparent
I am the
ghost of the
woman
I used to be
Living
in shadow
Haunting the night
Lost in the past
Lost in my head
My spark grows
dim
My light eclipsed
Do you see me?
Apparition
in the corner
Flicker of light
almost extinguished
Do you hear me?
Whisper in the
stillness
Haunting melody
Do you feel me?
Brush of fingertips
Warm breath
in the darkness
Do you sense me?
Whiff of lavender
Iron tinge of pain
Can you
make me
visible?
Can you
return me
to life?
Can you
remember me back
to the warm blooded
woman of curves and angles
radiant
whole
who leaves the
lingering taste of
chocolate and fire
on your tongue?
