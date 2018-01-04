An Existential Exposé – A.G. Diedericks

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Pardon my self-aggrandizement

in the existential exposé of my life

for what i have to offer you today

is naught

but melancholy which percolates

my spirit with a constant test of my stoic resolve

I thought that i had given up emotion

buried the empath in me

5 feet under

until poetry reared it’s ugly head

and exposed me

As a mage of words

filling my glass up

till i couldn’t see how empty it was

on the inside

I had grown too comfortable in this specious skin

that i added layers to draw

a truth that resonated with you

in ways it never will with me

And now i stand here

as a pseudo-intellectual

undressed in public by simplicity;

chained to my reality

for once i am bereft of pretty answers

