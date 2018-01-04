MeToo Writing Contest Honorable Mention: bone&silver/#MeToo

A powerful #MeToo submission from bone&silver
Why had my cousin rung me 5 times in thirty minutes? I returned my phone to airplane mode, and pushed open the classroom door. But during the lesson, my attention kept being pulled back to the call record, even while I taught; why was my stomach knotting?
The one hour dragged like mud, then I pressed redial.
‘It’s your Dad. He had a heart attack in Hawaii and…’
And is in hospital. Is fine. Will be fine. Or confined to a wheelchair at worst.
‘… and he died. I’m so sorry.’
Who took my knees away and punched me in the gut? Can I just curl up here and die on the street too?
A passing cyclist wobbles and stops. ‘Are you OK?’
No. Yes. No. I can’t share this pain with you, leave me alone!
Lying in bed that night, alone at home, with a silent waterfall streaming out…
View original post 660 more words