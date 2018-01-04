MeToo Writing Contest Honorable Mention: Camila Henao/On Love and Muscle Memory

Blood Into Ink

If love is like muscle memory

Then

My heavy head will always aim for your chest

In bed, my twitching legs try to find yours to tangle against

My cold hands will always cup the back of your head

Gently

Fingers reach for the familiar spaces between yours

My lips curving before meeting

Crashing

Reach for your neck, the palms of your hands, the edges of your narrow hips

Shaky heart beating against my chest

Same responses, time after time

And again and again and again



But then

Colder now

You began teaching my body a new set of movements

Reactions



If love is like muscle memory

Then

My heart now tightens in response to your harsh words

My brains unspools and restrings

Itself all day long

In its attempt to understand you

At times I can feel all the tendons and fibers of me

Straining against their learned behaviors