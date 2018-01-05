Deontological Doubts – Aurora Phoenix

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Deontological Doubts

I run barefoot

past the bronzed statues

idols of deontological divination.

I am a rule-following rebel

tracking muddied toes

between the pews

in which I have long since

refused to kneel.

I gave up self-flagellation

for Lent

the year I was sixteen

though those reflexes

to don needless

sackcloth and ashes

twitch, regenerative,

and the hair shirt

constricts

my free spirited

flights of fancy.

I labor

toward fictional salvation

yoked under twined heritage:

an inexhaustible work ethic

protesting

my non- Protestant roots

while I lug the chiseled tablets

writ with my Catholic guilt.

I have walked the straight and narrow

heel just beyond toe

slow and steady

concentrating

hands held just so

contriving delicate

equilibrium

quivering –

the fallen branch is wobbly

surging water below

frigid, if not deep.

that limb I went out on

felt a mission

no lark nor miscreation.

there was vine-shrouded rot

a shattering…