You Never Could Help Me With Math

Kindra M. Austin sticks her tongue in the empty tooth socket of loss.
Something happens, and I am reminded that
all of the good words have been taken by the 80s.
I can’t write you a heavy synth song, penned in black kohl;
can’t dip my heart into inderivative hair dye—
there’s no such thing, really.
***
Something happens, and I am reminded that
I can’t call you.
***
Something happens, and I am reminded that
I can’t hug you.
***
Something happens, and I remember that
I’d forgotten to miss you for 5 whole fucking minutes.
***
There are 300 seconds in 5 fucking minutes, and 3,600 seconds in 1 hour, which means there are 86,400 seconds in 24 hours, or 1,440 fucking minutes in a goddamned day, which means there’s a lot of fucking time spent forgetting to remember that you’re dead.
***
And I can’t even manage to write you a love song.
