She has a look

in her eyes

of smoke and flame

that pins you

to the spot

Examines

and categorizes you

ally

threat

equal

or simply beneath her notice

Penetrates

your very core

sees all your secrets

even the ones deep down

that you keep from yourself

She is a steel trap

never forgetting

the truth that she finds

in your ransacked mind

Her assessment

burning into you

making you squirm

longing for sunglasses

a tinfoil helmet

She has a look

that has seen

nightmares

you can only imagine

She has a look

that makes you

want to run away

from her knowing gaze

from yourself

