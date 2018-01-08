MeToo Writing Contest Second Place (tie): Devereaux Frazier/Me Too

Devereaux Frazier on Blood Into Ink.
you say you were conceived
me too
you say you were born
me too
out of your mother’s womb
virgin and true
unblemished by mankind’s atrocities
me too
you say you were raised
trained
and grew up
me too
you say you discovered
me too
you say you learned
me too
you say you found love
untamed, unleashed
heart to heart, eye to eye
spell binding
till the end of time
me too
so similar are we
that you don’t notice the real me
the me underneath the shadow
the me that rests with one hand
on his crotch
and the other
on a noose
the me that takes the brunt
of his failures
with the palm of an iron hand
a grimace
the me that bleeds from both mouth
and soul
silence is a solace
but he breaks it like bones
breathless beauty is the mirage
that is me
