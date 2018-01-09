Call for Submissions: Telling Our Stories About Invisible Illness Creatively

I was looking at the top of my dresser yesterday and noticed how all my jewelry, cosmetics, brushes and combs have been pushed aside to make room for creams, ointments and lotions to treat pain, muscle cramps and improve sleep. It was a stunning visual image that really brought home for me how much my life has changed over the last year as I learn to live with fibromyalgia.

This image has stayed in my head and has planted a seed about a possible series exploring what it is like to live with an invisible illness told in photos, artwork, poetry, prose, short fiction, essay and other creative mediums.  I think this could be a great opportunity to educate, to entertain, enlighten and express ourselves creatively.  If you are living with an invisible illness or are caring for someone living with an invisible illness I hope you will consider participating in this project. My goal would be to publish it as a week-long series on Brave and Reckless in February.

Email your submissions to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by Friday, February 9th with your name, the name you publish under, a brief biography and a link to wherever you publish your work.

Feel free to share this call for submissions.

