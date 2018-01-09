MeToo Writing Contest Second Place (tie): Varnika Jain/Retribution

Blood Into Ink

A squeak

A groan

A whimper

A whine.

As you took from me

All that was mine.

A blade

A cut

A drop

A scar.

Was what I was reduced to

A once bright, burning star.

A will

A strength

A stand

A heart

Gathered over time

To pull me back on my feet.

Hurt. Recovery.

Hope. Despair.

A never ending cycle

Of deep viciousness.

Pills. Needles.

Drinks. Dregs.

Efforts to obilerate

Memories from my consciousness.

You took.

Mistook.

My silence for submission.

Now pray.

And pay.

The price of retribution.

Varnika Jain is prone to having verbal epiphanies in the midst of all the cacophony surrounding her life. She is a voracious reader, vociferous eater and a vehemently passionate writer. You can read more of her writing at Moonlighting Scrivener where you can find her changing the world, one word at a time.