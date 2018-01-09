Oubliette: Sir Eric Syrdal & Lady Kindra

Kindra M. Austin

Oubliette

The march began on meadow land,

where I keep house ‘neath abiding sun.

The march began, and

begot

a shadowing plague—

a swelling wake.

Of heaviest heart

bound to an iron weighted fate

t’was in a blanket of

frost

wrapped a bitter cold

ancient blade

War drums fused with beating of hooves,

quickening. Quickly, I donned my steel—

took up arms to greet

my foe.

My lea, made tundra,

sparked flame in me.

Dreams of the past

like crackling tinder, fueled

bone upon bone, grinding

piston steam

a great war machine moved

making deep runnels in the earth

building upon dirges in my head

Antecedent episodes of

kinfolk carnage, unforgotten

has now begotten

the Great Rise—

Hearken!

The dead do toll, and

vengeance is nigh.

Up from the earth

rising on a chorus of black wings

an unkindness masses

takes flight

a carrion feast!

they will sup upon…