Oubliette: Sir Eric Syrdal & Lady Kindra

Two of my favorite writers and human beings spinning epic verse.
Oubliette
The march began on meadow land,
where I keep house ‘neath abiding sun.
The march began, and
begot
a shadowing plague—
a swelling wake.
Of heaviest heart
bound to an iron weighted fate
t’was in a blanket of
frost
wrapped a bitter cold
ancient blade
War drums fused with beating of hooves,
quickening. Quickly, I donned my steel—
took up arms to greet
my foe.
My lea, made tundra,
sparked flame in me.
Dreams of the past
like crackling tinder, fueled
bone upon bone, grinding
piston steam
a great war machine moved
making deep runnels in the earth
building upon dirges in my head
Antecedent episodes of
kinfolk carnage, unforgotten
has now begotten
the Great Rise—
Hearken!
The dead do toll, and
vengeance is nigh.
Up from the earth
rising on a chorus of black wings
an unkindness masses
takes flight
a carrion feast!
they will sup upon…
