Go Dog Go Café

Are you a WordPress newbie or an experienced blogger considering making changes? Do you have questions about writing or blogging? Are you trying to decide whether you should use social media to promote your writing? Are you working on a new piece and need some feedback? Ask A Barista!

Christine of Brave and Reckless will moderate our new Ask A Barista series and will tackle your questions with help from the other experienced Baristas at Go Dog Go Café.

Please use the embedded contact form or email the Baristas at godoggocafe@gmail.com with your questions, challenges or work you would like feedback on. We will post these questions and responses on Go Dog Go—please let us know what name you would like to be referred by or whether you wish to be anonymous.