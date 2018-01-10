Intentional Amnesia – Matthew D Eayre

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I keep having dreams with a recurring theme, different places and situations but one thing is the same

I’m sitting with my sister, the one that died 19 months ago, and I’m telling her how sad I’ve been about my sister dying.

She tells me things like,

she’s still with you

and

you’ll never really lose her

and all the while, we skip right past the part where I’m discussing the death of my sister, with my dead sister,

we never talk about the fact that my sister is sitting with me and holding my arm and comforting me while I’m crying about her dying

Once we were in a house that felt like home, even though I didn’t recognize it, and she sat next to me and rested her head on my shoulder while all of my deceased friends and family members walked by and smiled at us

