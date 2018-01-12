Exciting Changes at the Go Dog Go Cafe!

Go Dog Go Café

You may have noticed that we have been shining up the counters at the Go Dog Go Cafe’s, debuting some new menu items and adding some new to our Barista and Regular Contributor Rosters. It is a new year at the Go Dog Go Cafe and we are really excited about the direction the Cafe is going.

We are committed to the Go Dog Go Cafe’s Mission of providing a warm, inviting and inspiring gathering space for building a healthy and supportive writing community. We will be pairing excellent original writers from our Baristas, Regular Contributors and Guest Baristas with a mix of special features that explore the writing life, including our new feature Ask A Barista, where we will tackle your writing and blogging questions and give feedback on your works in progress.

We are happy to have founding Baristas Steve Fuller and Gina Gallyot back on a regular…