Tempus fugit-Erich Michaels

I imagined walking across the ocean floor

The immortal lobsters and jellyfish my friends

I said, “I wish I didn’t have to breathe.”

I thought of wasted time and dreams deferred

Of taking this split life and making it whole

I said, “I wish I didn’t need to sleep.”

I thought of money wasted, as hard to swallow

Of elevating myself above base needs

I said, “I wish I didn’t need to eat.”

I thought of myself as being set free

My life as a slave to the clock departed

She said, “Stop it! Why wish for death?”

Confused, I reflected on what I had said

Of what could be gained by being free of need

No need to breathe, sleep or eat

It was at that moment I realized

Just what I had really wished for

